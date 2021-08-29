MVP Sports Foundation hands out P6M reward to boxing coaches

THE MVP Sports Foundation finally handed over its biggest financial package to the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) following a successful campaign by the boxers at the Tokyo Olympics.

A total of P18.5 million was turned over to ABAP, which highlighted its most successful campaign in an Olympiad ever with three medals, two of these silver.

Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam both received P5 million for their silver medal feats, while Eumir Marcial was awarded P2 million for clinching the bronze.

Irish Magno fell short of winning a medal of any color, but was rewarded P500,000.

Coaches get due

Not to be overlooked were the coaches, which were allotted a total reward of P6 million.

The two silvers and one bronze are the most medals the Philippine boxing team.

In all, boxing accounted for eight of the 14 Olympic medals won by Filipinos, including a silver each by Mansueto ‘Onyok’ Velasco (1996 Atlanta) and Anthony Villanueva (1964 Tokyo), along with the three bronzes owned by Cely Villanueva (1932 Los Angeles), Leopoldo Serrantes (1988 Seoul), and Rhoel Velasco (1992 Barcelona).

During the turnover rites, Petecio spoke on behalf of the boxing Olympians as she conveyed her gratitude to the MVPSF for its unwavering support to Philippine boxing.

“Nitong mga huling araw, napakaraming tao na amin pong pinasasalamatan, pero kakaiba ang pasasalamat namin sa MVPSF,” said Petecio.

“Simula po sa paglalakbay namin sa Abap, hindi ninyo kami pinabayaan... mga panahon na nabigo kami, natalo, lumuha. Nung walang pumapansin sa amin, nandiyan na po ang MVPSF, 100 percent pong sumusuporta sa amin para maabot namin ang mga pangarap namin, hindi lang para sa amin, para na din po sa pamilya namin at sa bansa.”

MVPSF chairman Manny V. Pangilinan and MVPSF President Al S. Panlilio were joined by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino during the ceremony held at the Meralco Lighthouse Restaurant.

Also in attendance were MVPSF trustee and ABAP president Ricky Vargas, ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson, and MVPSF executive director Jude Turcuato.

Panlilio emphasized the MVPSF will continue to support ABAP, especially its grassroots program in order to find the next great Philippine boxing talent.

“We really believe that one of the key principles for MVPSF is grassroots development, and I know you all came from there, so we will commit even more. We want to find the next Eumir, the next Irish, the next Carlo, the next Nesthy,” said Panlilio.

Pangilinan on the other hand, promised MVPSF will continue to support ABAP in all its future endeavors, with the Paris 2024 Olympics already in their sights.

“Isang patakaran sa aming grupo is walang iwanan. We’ll be here for you wherever you might go,” he said.

“We have to prepare you for your next boxing events: SEA Games, Asian Games, and Paris (2024 Olympics). Apart sa push, we have to put science in your boxing so you are better prepared for the next boxing events. Hindi lang sapatos at damit, but better scientific preparation for your next boxing events. That is our promise to you.”

