Bianca Pagdanganan moves up golf leaderboard after opening 69

TOKYO - Bianca Pagdanganan opened her campaign at the Tokyo Olympics on an impressive note, firing a two-under par 69 to be on the first page of the leaderboard on Wednesday at the Kasimugaseki Golf Club.

One of the longest hitters in women's golf, Pagdanganan opened with back-to-back birdies, wavered a bit midway through a humid morning round, before getting her round back together with two late birdies that put her among the early leaders.

With a 34-35 card, the LPGA campaigner stood at joint seventh just three shots off the early pace with most in the 60-woman field yet to complete their rounds.

Another Filipina in the field, Yuka Saso, was at 3-over with one hole to go.

