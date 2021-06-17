Ben Simmons, Joe Ingles lead Aussies' 19-man Olympic pool

THREE-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons headline the 19-man pool for Australia ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Basketball Australia released the list on Thursday with the Philadelphia 76ers guard counted on to lead the charge for the Boomers.

Joining him in the list are NBA players Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz, Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs, Aron Baynes of the Toronto Raptors, Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers, Matthew Dellavedova of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dante Exum of the Houston Rockets.

Set to potentially make their debuts for the green-and-gold are expected lottery pick Josh Giddey of the Adelaide 36ers and Josh Green of the Salt Lake City Stars.

Completing the list are national team mainstays Mitch Creek, Ryan Broekhoff, Chris Goulding, Nathan Sobey, Nick Kay, and Brock Motum as well as Isaac Humphries, Jock Landale, Xavier Cooks, amd Duop Reath.

“Having so many talented players is fantastic but it will certainly make for a challenging selection process,” said Boomers coach Brian Goorjian, who will call the shots for Australia in the Olympics for the third time.

"The fact that a number of first-time aspiring Boomers are pushing for selection to the ultimate international stage is testimony to the great depth of talent in Australian basketball."

Australia is heading to Las Vegas for its training camp later this month where it will face United States, Argentina, and Nigeria in friendlies before the quadrennial Games.

