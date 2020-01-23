Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Olympic boxing qualifiers in Wuhan called off over coronavirus concerns

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago

    THE Asia-Oceania Tokyo 2020 Boxing Qualifying event to the Tokyo Olympics set in Wuhan will not push through amid growing concerns over the outbreak of the corona virus in the Chinese city.

    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force made the confirmation on Thursday after being notified by the local organizing committee in Wuhan about its decision not to push through with the Feb. 3 to 14 meet

    The Alliances of Boxing Association in the Philippines (ABAP) received the communique from the IOC late Wednesday night and was later confirmed by IOC representative to the country Mikee Cojuangco Jaworski, according to federation secretary-general Ed Picson.

    Part of the letter read the IOC is still closely working with Chinese Olympic Committee in exploring alternatives.

    "We will inform all National Olympic Committees, national federations and officials on any development," the IOC said.

    Picson on Wednesday wrote a letter to the IOC Boxing Task Force calling for the postponement of the qualifying meet and holding it instead in another country.

    In the same letter signed by ABAP president Ricky Vargas, the country expressed its intention to host the tournament at a later date.

