PH officials to join lone bet Asa Miller in Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics

A SMALL delegation from the Philippines will join the country’s lone bet Asa Miller in the Beijing Winter Olympics ahead of the competitions.

Chef de Mission Bones Floro and Athlete Welfare officer Joebert Yu will take a Japanese Airlines flight from Manila to Tokyo then to Beijing.

Miller, his father Kelly and Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation President Jim Palomar Apelar are expected to travel from Los Angeles on Sunday.

Miller’s American coach Will Gregorak will be arriving in China from the US next week.

Philippine Skating Union president Nikki Cheng, designated as the delegation’s Covid-19 Liaison Officer, will take a separate flight from Manila.

“It’s all systems go for the departure of Team Philippines to Beijing,” Floro said. “We have been complying with all the Covid-19 countermeasures and protocols for travel to the Beijing Olympic bubble.”

“We made sure that Asa’s only concerns are his training and competitions,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

All set for Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4 with alpine skier Miller competing in men’s slalom and giant slalom starting on Feb. 18 at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing field in Yanqing District. The Games end two days after that.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino praised the 21-year-old Miller for qualifying for his second straight Winter Games after Pyeongchang in 2018.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“It’s really an honor that our tropical country has a representative for the third straight Winter Olympics. We’re lucky to have Asa [Miller],” Tolentino said.

Miller, based in Portland, will be carrying the country’s colors during the opening ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium.

The delegation members underwent two RT-PCR tests prior to departure and will strictly observe stringent health and safety protocols while in Beijing.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.