After silver in Tokyo, Nesthy Petecio aims for 2024 Paris Olympics

NESTHY Petecio said she is definitely aiming for the 2024 Paris Olympics, looking to duplicate the similar path as what weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz did in her achievement to win the gold medal.

The 29-year-old Petecio said she hopes that the silver in Tokyo will eventually lead to the gold after three years.

“Kaya pa po,” said Petecio on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum via virtual conference. “Si Champ Haydee (Hidilyn), nag-silver siya sa Rio tapos dito, nag-gold siya. Bakit hindi ko subukan. Malay mo, sa Paris.”

Inspired by Hidilyn

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Diaz has been an inspiration for the Philippine athletes in the Olympics, and Petecio is no exception. The Filipina featherweight reached the gold medal match only to bow to Sena Irie of Japan on Tuesday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Petecio, the 2019 world champion, said the defeat will not hamper her goals for his boxing career including the Olympic gold medal.

“Sana po, ipa-ano natin kay Lord po lahat at sikap lang po palagi,” said Petecio.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.