THE Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) has no other recourse but to comply and move forward if and when the Tokyo Olympics is postponed and held in 2021 instead.

ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson said the boxing federation understands any move to defer the staging of the Summer Games a year later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But so far, Picson said ABAP has yet to receive any formal communication from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the postponement of the Tokyo Games other than the news that came out on Tuesday about the possibility of holding it in 2021.

“Wala naman talaga tayong magagawa. Masyadong uncertain lahat,” said Picson. “But that said, I have not received an official communication in this regard.

Long-time IOC member Dick Pound mentioned the possible postponement of the Tokyo Games following the meeting of the Olympic body on Sunday, where a final decision could be made within the next four weeks.

If the IOC does move for a postponement, Picson said ABAP will just have to roll with the punches.

“Obviously we have no choice but to follow the IOC’s pronouncements on when it will happen,” he said. “Some of us might not like it, but these are extraordinary times which call for extraordinary measures.”

ABAP has so far two boxers who already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics namely, Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno.

PHOTO: @edcaster on Instagram

The federation hopes to qualify one or two more boxers although the final qualification tournament to be held in Paris this May has also been called off at the moment.

Picson feels for the Filipino boxers especially Marcial and Magno, who continue to stay active and in training mode even after they already clinched a berth in Tokyo.

“If it is indeed postponed, I’m sure they (boxers) will be disappointed,” said the ABAP official. “But they’re sensible athletes. They’ll make the adjustments.”