Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Mar 15
    Multisport

    Nuggets, Avalanche owners to pay arena employees wages during shutdown

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    DENVER Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche ownership Kroenke Sports & Entertainment says it will pay its part-time and hourly employees impacted by the cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak for the next 30 days.

    The company also is calling on its vendors and partners to do the same.

    "It is a very trying time for our tight-knit sports community, but more importantly for human beings in general," KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke said in a statement on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

    Continue reading below ↓

    KSE has suspended all events at the Pepsi Center, home of the Nuggets and Avalanche, Paramount Theatre, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids, and the 1STBANK Center for 30 days.

    "We look forward to seeing all of our fans back in our venues at the appropriate time!" Kroenke said.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again