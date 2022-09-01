Eala wants to bring back Gintong Alay-era partnerships for sports

NEW Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Noli Eala bared a plan to involve the private sector in a sports development program similar to Gintong Alay as he hit the grond running in his first day in office on Thursday.

Eala reported to the PSC office on Thursday and met with the department heads of the government's agency for sports where he bared plans to build on current programs and launch new initiatives, both for elite and grassroots sports.

One of the key points of his plan is a 'godfather program' similar to the one launched during the time of Gintong Alay under Michael Keon which produced top athletes like the late Lydia De Vega, Elma Muros, and Isidro del Prado.

The program encouraged government-private sector partnerships that allow top businessmen to support specific sports as 'godfathers.'

“We will continue with programs that will further strengthen our sports initiatives. We will create pathways for all to get involved in sports while ensuring that elite athletes are provided with all they need to be successful," Eala said.

"We will reach out to the private sector, similar to the golden years of the Gintong Alay program, to harness their support for all stakeholders of sports,” said the former PBA commissioner and SBP executive director.

Eala said he wants to sustain programs that led to success by Filipino athletes over the past few years including the first gold medal of the Philippines in the Olympics courtesy of Hidilyn Diaz.

“We have made great strides in the last few years in sports. My new administration will seek to ensure sustainability of the success of our programs for the long term. I will carry out the mandates of the PSC to develop and promote sports in the grassroots as a tool towards nation building and unity, and ensure full and enhanced support for our national athletes in their continued quest to bring honor and glory to our country,” Eala said.

Eala described his first day as “productive” after meeting with the different PSC officers.

“Today, I reported for work and had an initial meeting with officers of the agency discussing matters from basic housekeeping to urgent pending matters needing immediate attention and action," he said.

"We target to have all these clarified and studied in preparation for the formal convening of the board," Eala added. “It was a productive first day at the office. There are many things to be done, but I am hopeful and eager to start working.”

