PSC maintains status quo on allowances of national athletes

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission chairman Noli Eala said the agency has maintained a status quo on all allowances of national athletes.

Eala said the PSC will review the criteria on the classification of the athletes’ monthly allowances. But until that is finalized, the government sports agency will maintain the current rates of all national athletes.

“Allowances of all national athletes will remain the same,” wrote Eala on his Twitter account after the PSC’s first board meeting under his administration.

Commissioner Bong Co, executive director Guillermo Iroy, and other PSC officials were also present in the board meeting.

National athletes receive between P10,200 to P45,000 depending on their performance and accomplishments over the years.

“No reclassification of national athletes will first be done pending review of criteria and so allowances will either be the same or increased,” Eala added.

Eala said the athletes’ monthly allowances were one of the urgent topics of the board meeting that was held despite three commissioners still to be appointed by the Office of the President.

