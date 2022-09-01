Noli Eala awaits new appointments to get new PSC board up and running

NEWLY-APPOINTED Philippine Sports Commission chairman Noli Eala said the first order of business under his administration is to request for the completion of the board so the government agency can act on urgent matters.

In his first day in office on Thursday, Eala said he will be requesting the Office of the President to fill the three remaining spots in the PSC board so that the agency can start work under the new administration.

At the moment, only Eala and commissioner Bong Coo have been appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the PSC, with three more seats for commissioner still to be filled to complete the board.

Eala also said the PSC already has matters that needed to be acted on following the change in the administration.

“First order of the day for us is really to complete the board,” said Eala on Thursday in an interview with a handful of reporters during his first day in office. “That’s really my desire, to request the Office of the President to already complete the PSC board.”

“Because there are many pending matters that need the action of the board. After we have completed the board, that’s when we can start really laying down policies and crafting new programs.

"Napag-usapan namin is the environment of sports in relation to the PSC. Kung ano ‘yung nangyari na, transition, what’s the urgent matters. These are all matters that need attention of the new board. Hopefully, we can get a full board very soon.”

Eala said who exactly the three other commissioners would be rests in the Office of the President.

“Again, that’s at the discretion of the President. I have no direct say. I have requested, of course, that at least the board are people who are going to be able to help the sports agenda because the success of the past administration is that there was harmonious relationship between the commissioners. That’s all I ask for. That we find a board that will be working as one so that we can move the sports agenda,” said Eala.

Eala reported to office on Thursday, but the turnover ceremony will be formally held on Monday during the agency’s flag ceremony. Former chairman William Ramirez will attend the rites.

Eala said he has spoken to his predecessor on Wednesday.

“We’ve been successful with the last administration under chairman Butch. He has been very successful. I have no intention of re-inventing anything or changing things that have been successful. I’m here to build on the gains of the last administration,” said Eala.

“Nag-usap na kami - very good talk and I’m looking forward to meeting with him next week. Basically, it was congratulating. I paid my respects to him. Of course, he was very open to giving help whenever I need it.

"I told him, ako naman, obviously, it’s always good to come to him because he has been there. I think we will have a good transition and at the same time, chairman Butch will be a very good advisor to the commission in general,” he added.

