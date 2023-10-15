NLEX emerges overall champion of Tollways Olympic 2023

NLEX emerged the overall champion in the just concluded Tollways Olympic 2023, including topping the centerpiece event of basketball.

The Road Warriors bagged the title in both the 3x3 Executives division and the 5-on-5 basketball on the way to ruling the two-week sports festival dubbed ‘ICARE4WELLNESS.’

NLEX alternate governor Ronald Dulatre coached the 5-on-5 team to the championship, with Earnest Reyes emerging as MVP in the 82-51 win over MPT Mobility during the finals.

The Road Warriors also triumphed over MPT Mobility in the finals of the 3x3 Executives, 14-11. The team is composed of Dulatre, Glenn Campos, Jeff Basa, Gibson Repomanta, Raymond Derla, Tom Flores, and former University of the Philippines coach Allan Gregorio.

MPT South and MPTC complete the four business units that competed in the tournament held last Oct. 7 and 14 at the MPT South Hub.

Events in volleyball, badminton, and e-sports were also held in the meet exclusively for employees and officials of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.

Last year, the NLEX team featured guard Dominick Fajardo, who was recently drafted and signed by the Road Warriors for the coming PBA Season 48.

NLEX players Asi Taulava and Tony Semerad, along with Cavitex Braves Tonino Gonzaga, Marrion Magat, Jorey Napoles, and coach Kyles Lao graced the final day of the meet.

