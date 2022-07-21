Get your warrior on in Ninja World Cup, in a custom course built in Bridgetowne

WITH ITS PLANS for a fully fledged obstacle park, Bridgetowne Destination Estate in Quezon City is gunning to be the country’s top destination for the sport.

The Bridgetowne Obstacle Park will cover 5,000 meters and will be packed with 25 obstacles. It’s slated to open this September, and Robinsons Land Corporation claims that it will be the “biggest permanent obstacle facility of its kind in the world.”

But even before that, Bridgetowne will be hosting two parallel, international-level obstacle sports events: the Ninja World Cup No. 1 from World Obstacle, and the New Fifth Discipline Test Event (Obstacle Discipline) by the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM). They’ll be held simultaneously on August 6 and 7.

To accommodate both events, Bridgetowne is building two courses beside the site of its future Obstacle Park.

About the Ninja World Cup, UIPM's Fifth Discipline Test Event

The Ninja World Cup will be open to all, from veteran obstacle racers to para athletes to seniors and racers as young as 13 years old. It will be made up of 12 obstacles — including rope swings, fly wheels, tilting ladders, and tsunami wall — set up over a 100-meter linear course.

Meanwhile, the UIPM-hosted event is the second test for the modern pentathlon federation, which is currently conducting test events to replace horse riding in its five-discipline sport. (Currently, pentathlon’s other four disciplines are fencing, swimming, laser pistol shooting, and running.)

“With Bridgetowne’s proposition of being a destination that ignites the winning spirit and bridges powerful and meaningful connections that let you win at work and in life, there is no better place to do the Ninja World Cup and the biggest obstacle sports park but here,” said Mybelle Aragon-GoBio, senior vice president and general manager of Robinsons Integrated Developments Division.

Bridgetowne has partnered with the Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation — the sport’s recognized NSA in the country — to host the two events and bring the Obstacle Park to reality.

Disclosure: Bridgetowne Destination Estates is operated by Robinsons Land Corporation, part of the Gokongwei Group that also includes Summit Media, publisher of Spin.ph.

