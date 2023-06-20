News you need to know: Aquino in Japan pool, Azkals slip and more

Azkals split matches

PHOTO: patrick romero

THE Philippine football team split its matches in the international window, bowing to Chinese Taipei, 2-3, on Monday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Lin Ming-wei rebounded a save by Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge for the winner.

Chinese Taipei got ahead in the second minute with a free kick, Wu Yen-shu getting the goal off a Mike Ott deflection.

The Philippines equalized with an Ott penalty kick in the 13th minute and Patrick Riechelt put the Azkals ahead with a 39th-minute goal.

Yu Yao-hsing tied it in the 57th before Wu’s winner.

The Philippines beat Nepal, 1-0, last week.

Matthew Aquino in Japan pool

PHOTO: Shinshu Brave Warriors/ B.LEAGUE

MATTHEW Aquino has been named to Japan’s 25-man pool for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

The son of PBA legend Marlou Aquino suited up for Japan in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers against Chinese Taipei and Australia.

Aquino, whose Japanese lineage traces to his maternal grandmother, plays for the Shinshu Brave Warriors in the Japan B.League.

Also in the pool are Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers, Yuta Watanabe, Nick Fazekas, Yuya Nagayoshi, Yuki Togashi, Yudai Baba, Koya Kawamata, Soichiro Inoue, Makoto Heijima, Yutaro Suda, Shuta Hara, Kai Toews, Keisei Tominaga, Aki Chambers, Tanketsu Harimoto, Hugh Watanabe, Yuki Kawamura, Luke Evans, Seiya Ando, Josh Hawkinson, Hirotaka Yoshii, Yudai Nishida, Ren Kanechika and Akira Jacobs.