News you need to know: Yulo wins in World Cup series and more

Yulo bags gold in World Cup series

CALOY Yulo bagged the gold medal in the floor exercise of the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series on Friday in Doha.

The 23-year-old Olympian got 14.833 points as Japan’s Minami Kazuki placed second with 14.200 followed by Luke Whitehouse of England with 13.966.

Yulo is also in the medal round of the vault and the parallel bars.

Ian Sangalang sidelined indefinitely

PHOTO: AP

THERE is no timetable for Ian Sangalang’s return and coach Chito Victolero said the Hotshots are bracing for the possibility their slotman would be out for remainder of the PBA season.

The 6-foot-7 Sangalang is out due to an undisclosed illness and has not seen action since the Hotshots’ Governors’ Cup opener against Converge.

“I cannot disclose the medical terms … kasi may importanteng details na hindi ko kayang sagutin,” Victolero said. “But ongoing yung kanyang recovery.”

Ginebra routs Phoenix

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger shot 11 for 14 and finished with 28 points, while pulling down 12 rebounds and issuing eight assists as Ginebra overpowered Phoenix, 109-89, on Friday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee scored 18, Scottie Thompson added 16, while Jamei Malonzo and Von Pessumal had 14 points each as the Gin Kings notched their sixth win in eight games for third spot behind TNT (8-1) and San Miguel (7-2).

Du’vaughn Maxwell had 22 points on 7 of 12 shooting for Phoenix, which suffered its sixth loss in 10 games for eighth spot.

Meralco beats Converge

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

ALLEIN Maliksi hit the go-ahead triple in overtime as Meralco defeated Converge, 132-129, on Friday in the PBA Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Maliksi shot 4 for 5, including the trey that gave the Bolts a 130-128 lead on the way to their sixth win in 10 outings for a share of fifth spot with the FiberXers.

KJ McDaniels scored 33 points on 13 of 23 shooting, Aaron Black went 9 for 19 and finished with 28 points, while Maliksi wound up with 12 markers.

Jamaal Franklin scored 57 on 12 of 36 shooting, while Danny Ildefonso went scoreless in over four minutes of play in his return to the PBA.

TNT bows out of EASL

TNT suffered its second straight loss, bowing to Korean Basketball League champion Seoul SK Knights, 80-76, on Friday in the East Asia Super League Champions Week in Utsunomiya, Japan.

The Tropang Giga, who lost to Japan B.League champion Utsunomiya Brex, 66-99, in the opener, bow out of the tournament.

Calvin Oftana came off the bench to score 16 points on 6 of 14 shooting for TNT.

Jalen Hudson went 5 for 17 and wound up with 14 points, while the Tropang Giga’s other import Daniel Ochefu scored 12 on 5 of 10 shooting.