News you need to know: Yulo wins, Finnegan bags bronze, Gilas update and more

Caloy Yulo delivers again

CARLOS Yulo retained the gold medal in the floor exercise in the Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships with a solid performance on Saturday at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Yulo won the event in Doha last year.

The 23-year-old Yulo scored 15.300, while Dmitriy Patanin of Kazakhstan had 14.366 for silver and Su Weide of China scored 14.333 for third place.

The Filipino Olympian will still compete in the vault, horizontal bar and parallel bars on Sunday.

Aleah Finnegan bags bronze medal

ALEAH Finnegan came up with a fine performance to take the bronze medal in the women’s vault of the 10th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Yeo Seojeong of Korea topped the event with a 14.317 score, Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan scored 13.517 for silver, while Finnegan got 13.483.

The 20-year-old Finnegan clinched a spot in the World Championships in Antwerp with her seventh-place finish in the women’s all-around.

Finnegan competes in the floor exercise and the balance beam together with Emma Malabuyo on Sunday.

NorthPort downs Ginebra

FRAN Yu scored 21 on 6 of 10 shooting as NorthPort defeated Ginebra, 101-95, on Saturday in the PBA On Tour in Batangas City.

Paul Zamar went 3 for 7 and finished with 16 points, which was matched by JM Calma on 7 of 14 shooting, as the Batang Pier notched their third straight win after two consecutive losses.

Jeremiah Gray had 26 points on 10 of 25 shooting for Ginebra, which slid to 1-3.

Gilas update

JAMIE Malonzo has joined Gilas training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna.

The 26-year-old Malonzo missed the first week of training at the Meralco Gym but joins the squad ahead of the trip to Europe.

The Philippine team is set for tuneup games and a pocket tournament against European teams as it prepares for the Fiba Basketball World Cup in August.

Naturalized Filipino Justin Brownlee is also expected to join Gilas training ahead of the trip.

