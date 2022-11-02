News you need to know: Yulo on track in world championships and more

Caloy Yulo gears up for medal rounds

Caloy Yulo seeks medals in four events. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CALOY Yulo now gears up for the pressure-packed medal rounds in the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool.

The Filipino Olympian is in the final of four events, highlighted by the 15.266-point performance in topping the floor exercise qualification.

Yulo is also back in the medal hunt in vault, an event he won last year in Japan, as he placed second in the qualification with a score of 14.849.

The 22-year-old Yulo, who placed 102nd in the pommel horse where he fell and hurt his wrist, was third in the men’s all-around with an 84.664 total from the six apparatuses.

Yulo’s entry in the finals of the all-around was also boosted by his fourth place in the parallel bars after ranking fourth with 15.300.

The men’s all-around final will be on Friday, with the apparatus finals set on Saturday and Sunday.

KJ McDaniels update

KJ McDaniels is now all set to play for his third team in the PBA, all under the MVP Group. PHOTO: PBA Images

MERALCO had been given the clearance by NLEX to sign KJ McDaniels for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

It has been less than a year since McDaniels played for the Road Warriors, which under PBA rules meant the team still held the rights to the import. he first saw action in the PBA with TNT in the 2019 Governors' Cup.

NLEX had given the go signal to sister team Meralco last week, according to a source.

The Bolts, who went 1-5 with Johnny O’Bryant, will finally be able to field a replacement after a planned import change fell through when it was learned Jessie Govan was over the Commissioner’s Cup limit of 6 feet and 10 inches for foreign reinforcement.

NLEX went 8-3 and took the No. 2 spot in the 2021 Governors’ Cup before McDaniels left to be with his girlfriend for the birth of their first child.

Hidilyn gives back

Hidilyn Diaz hopes to see another Filipino weightlifter gain Olympic gold.

OLYMPIC gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz donated weightlifting equipment in Cebu province.

After donating equipment to the military and weightlifting clubs, Diaz gave equipment to the Sisters of Mary Boys Town, Consolaction Weightlifting Gym, University of Cebu, and the Carreta Weightlifting Gym.

“Nakumpleto namin ang Phase 3 ng #TeamHD grassroots initiative sa Cebu. Lubos kaming nagpapasalamat sa mga sumusuporta at patuloy na naniniwala sa aming misyon,” said Diaz, who donated the equipment roughly 600 days before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Diaz was able to fly the equipment to Cebu with the help of AirAsia, with Mazda Cebu transporting it by land from the airport to Talisay, Consolacion, Carreta, and UC. SpartPH also supported Diaz with the purchase of the equipment from Diaz’s incentives and financial rewards after her stint in the Tokyo Olympics.

