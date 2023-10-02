News you need to know: Yulo gains Olympic slot, Coo bags Asiad bronze

Carlos Yulo qualifies for Paris 2024

CARLOS Yulo is set for a return to the Olympics, qualifying for Paris 2024 with a solid performance in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

The 23-year-old Yulo, who placed fourth in the vault competition of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, sat in third spot in floor exercise in the at the end of the men’s all-around qualification in Antwerp on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That earned him a slot to the Paris Games.

EJ Obiena in July booked his spot in Paris by clearing the Olympic standard of 5.82 meters in the pole vault competition of the at the Bauhaus Galan in Stockholm, Sweden.

Eumir Marcial assured of bronze

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

OLYMPIC bronze medalist Eumir Marcial has advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Games light heavyweight boxing.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

The fighter from Zamboanga scored a second-round stoppage of Thailand’s Weerapon JongJoho on Sunday, connecting on a solid right hook to the head that ended the bout with 14 seconds left.

Marcial, who fought at middleweight in the Tokyo Games, next takes Ahmad Ghousoon of Syria, who scored a 5-0 win over Shabbos Negmatulloev of Taijikistan in the other light-heavyweight quarterfinal bout.

Patrick Coo delivers

PHOTO: POC

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

BMX racer Patrick Coo gave the Philippines its seventh bronze medal in the Asiad.

The 21-year-old Coo finished behind Japan’s Asuma Nakai and Thailand’s Komet Sukpraset at the Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph