Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 3
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Yulo gains Olympic slot, Coo bags Asiad bronze

    Carlos Yulo overcomes early trouble to book return trip to Olympics, Eumir Marcial and Patrick Coo shine in Asiad
    by spin.ph staff
    16 hours ago
    undefined

    Carlos Yulo qualifies for Paris 2024

    Carlos Yulo

    CARLOS Yulo is set for a return to the Olympics, qualifying for Paris 2024 with a solid performance in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

    The 23-year-old Yulo, who placed fourth in the vault competition of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, sat in third spot in floor exercise in the at the end of the men’s all-around qualification in Antwerp on Sunday.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    That earned him a slot to the Paris Games.

    EJ Obiena in July booked his spot in Paris by clearing the Olympic standard of 5.82 meters in the pole vault competition of the at the Bauhaus Galan in Stockholm, Sweden.

    Eumir Marcial assured of bronze

    eumir marcial asian games

    OLYMPIC bronze medalist Eumir Marcial has advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Games light heavyweight boxing.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    The fighter from Zamboanga scored a second-round stoppage of Thailand’s Weerapon JongJoho on Sunday, connecting on a solid right hook to the head that ended the bout with 14 seconds left.

    Marcial, who fought at middleweight in the Tokyo Games, next takes Ahmad Ghousoon of Syria, who scored a 5-0 win over Shabbos Negmatulloev of Taijikistan in the other light-heavyweight quarterfinal bout.

    Patrick Coo delivers

    patrick coo asian games bronze

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    BMX racer Patrick Coo gave the Philippines its seventh bronze medal in the Asiad.

    The 21-year-old Coo finished behind Japan’s Asuma Nakai and Thailand’s Komet Sukpraset at the Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again