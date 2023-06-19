News you need to know: Yulo bags three gold medals and more

Yulo bags three gold medals in Asian meet

CARLOS Yulo bagged two gold medals on the final day of the Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships.

The Filipino Olympian, who topped the floor exercise on Saturday, scored wins in the vault and parallel bars on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Yulo also had a silver in the all-around and bronze in the high bar.

Converge nips San Miguel

PHOTO: pba images

JERRICK Balanza’s layup with 1.5 second left lifted Converge over San Miguel, 113-111, in overtime on Sunday in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig

Alec Stockton scored 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting, while Balanza came off the bench and shot 5 for 14, finishing with 15 points as the FiberXers notched their second win in five games.

Jericho Cruz had a game-high 41 points on 13 of 26 shooting for San Miguel, which slid to 2-4.

Double blow for SMB

TERRENCE Romeo left San Miguel’s game against Converge early and never returned.

Romeo scored five points on 2 of 9 shooting in 14 minutes of action.

"Nag-tighten yung hamstring niya," said San Miguel team physical therapist Edward Bacason.

Romeo did not see action in the San Miguel's game against Meralco on June 10.

Terrafirma stuns Meralco

PHOTO: pba on tour

ERIC Camson scored 30 points, nailing four triples, and was a rebound short of a double-double as Terrafirma beat Meralco, 107-102, on Sunday in the PBA on Tour in Pasig.

Juami Tiongson added 21 points as the Dyip recorded their third win in six outings.

Allein Maliksi scored 33, while Cliff Hodge had 121 points for the Bolts, who slid to 3-2.