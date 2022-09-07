News you need to know: Yeng Guiao, James Yap update and more

James Yap update

James Yap is excited to play for Yeng Guiao. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JAMES Yap is determined to prove he deserves a contract as he rejoins Rain or Shine ahead of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The two-time MVP, who went on leave from the PBA for several months as he ran for a seat in the San Juan City council, is taking part in the Elasto Painters practice even though he has yet to get another contract.

Yap plans to play basketball while serving the city and has talked to coaches about it.

Coach Yeng Guiao understands the situation, especially since he also served as vice governor and congressman of Pampanga while coaching.

“I think we have to talk about how we can put together a working schedule and how we can maximize ‘yung participation niya sa team para hindi rin mag-suffer ‘yung work naman niya as councilor of San Juan,” said

Yap is also excited to work again with Guiao after his stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

“Si coach Yeng, naka-dalawang championship dito sa Rain or Shine. ‘Yung dalawang champion na ‘yun, ‘yung isa doon, kalaban namin sila. Excited to work with coach Yeng again. Tignan natin,” said Yap.

Rain or Shine outlook

Yeng Guiao is pleased with what he saw as he ran Rain or Shine practice for the first time since signing a new contract. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

COACH Yeng Guiao is tempering expectations as excitement builds with his return to Rain or Shine.

Back with the team he steered to two championships, Guiao noted it would be too much to think the Elasto Painters have become instant title contenders.

“We have to be patient. Mahabang pasensya ang kailangan dito,” said Guiao, who has signed a three-year contract.

The franchise has not won since he was last there, when he led the Elasto Painters to the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup title, but says he was pleased with what he saw when he conducted practice for the first time.

The 63-year-old Guiao is setting modest goals in their first run.

“We will try to figure something out to advance our chances of making at least the quarters again. Kapag nasa quarters ka na, subukan namin maka-semis. Medyo nagre-reassess kami ng mga goals namin, kung ano talaga ‘yung mga realistic goals na hahabulin ko ma-accomplish,” said Guiao.

New PBA 3x3 team

AS Limitless and Sista take a leave, J&T looks to make a mark.

Marvin Hayes leads the new team in the PBA 3x3 after winning titles with the Appmasters and Purefoods TJ Titans.

The 36-year-old Hayes will be joined by Joseph Sedurifa, formerly of Meralco Bolts 3x3, and Robin Rono, who last suited up for Pioneer Pro Tibay, both PBA 3x3 leg winners.

Also in the lineup are Jeric Teng, who last played for Master Sardines, and Fil-Am big man Keith Datu, with Ryan Monteclaro as playing coach.

