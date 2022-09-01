News you need to know: Wright moves to Japan, TNT nears title and more

TNT closes in on title

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MIKEY Williams scored 23 points, going 6 for 15 from the three-point line, while Kelly Williams added 21 points as he went 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, as TNT closed in on the Philippine Cup title with a 102-93 victory over San Miguel on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga took control in the third quarter, 84-75, and held on to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven title series. TNT hit 13 of 38 attempts from downtown.

Poy Erram added 17 points and Roger Pogoy scored 14 for TNT, who has won two straight after dropping consecutive games.

June Mar Fajardo had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Jericho Cruz scored 16 for the Beermen.

Jayson Castro injury

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JAYSON Castro had eight points for TNT before leaving the game against San Miguel with an ankle injury.

The 36-year-old guard landed on the foot of Marcio Lassiter after passing the ball, twisting his right ankle, with still over seven minutes left in the third period.

Lassiter was called for a flagrant foul penalty one.

Castro made his two free throws but was not able to return to the game.

Wright moving to B.League

MATTHEW Wright is set to see action in Japan.

Matthew Wright told SPIN.ph that he is signing with the Japan B. League, although he has yet to announce which team he is joining.

His contract with Phoenix ended at the end of August.

The Fil-Canadian played six years for the Fuel Masters.

"Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, ball boys, and bosses for being a part of this chapter in my life," said Wright.

