News you need to know: Wright decision, PBA roundup and more

Wright decision

MATTHEW Wright is taking a break and when he returns to action, it could be for another team or league.

The 31-year-old Wright is leaving the country for his wedding and his contract will expire at the end of the month.

“I’m leaning towards looking at other options,” said Wright, even as he declared he loves the PBA and playing for another team in the doestic league is a possibility.

“I have a lot of memories here. It’s really a good run and I met a lot of great people, a lot of great coaches.”

There were earlier reports Wright is moving to the Japan B.League, joining several Filipinos playing as imports.

Greg Slaughter was the most recent PBA player to Japan, signing with a second division team.

Fuel Masters halt skid

PHOENIX ended a five-game slide with an 89-66 victory over Converge on Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the MOA Arena.

The Fuel Masters to 3-7, keeping alive its quarterfinal bid although they sit in 11th spot, just above cellar-dwelling Terrafirma.

Matthew Wright scored 15 and Jason Perkins added 14 for Phoenix.

No player reached double figure scores for Converge, with Abu Tratter and Tyrus Hill coming up with nine points each.

The FiberXers slipped to 4-6, tied for eighth with Rain or Shine.

Elasto Painters extend win streak

RAIN or Shine made it three straight wins with a 97-82 victory over lowly Terrafirma on Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Anton Asistio and Andrew Caracut had 14 points each, while Santi Santillan had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Elasto Painters.

Rain or Shine notched its fourth win in 10 games even as Mike Nieto, Beau Belga and Gabe Norwood sat out.

Aldrech Ramos scored 21 and Joseph Gabayni added 12 for Terrafirma, winless in 10 games.

