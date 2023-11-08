News you need to know: Willie Miller, Mac Tallo updates and more

Miller time at Converge

CONVERGE has brought in another two-time PBA MVP.

Willie Miller joins Danny Ildefonso on the FiberXers coaching staff under Aldin Ayo ahead of their opening game in PBA Season 48.

With Ildefonso guiding the FiberXers’ bigs, the 46-year-old Miller is expected to focus on the development of the backcourt.

“We're thrilled to have Willie Miller join our coaching staff at Converge FiberXers. His unparalleled experience and exceptional skills as a guard in the PBA will be a game-changer for our young talents. With Coach Willie's guidance, our guards are poised for remarkable growth and development,” said FiberXers team manager Jacob Lao.

Green light for Mac Tallo

PHOTO: MPBL

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

AFTER weeks of uncertainty, Mac Tallo is finally set for his PBA comeback.

The Cebuano guard, who was found to have failed a doping test in his PBA stint with NLEX, was given the go signal to suit up as Converge takes on Blackwater on Wednesday.

Tallo was signed in the offseason by Converge but his return was said to be put on hold as the league determined a sanction for the drug infraction.

The 29-year-old Tallo met with PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro last week after writing a letter appealing his case.

Tallo was picked 10th by TNT in the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft and moved to NLEX the following year and to the MPBL after that.

New champ

PHOTO: PBA Images

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

MCFASolver nipped Meralco to top Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference.

Louie Vigil scored 12 but it was Yutien Andrada who came up with the big endgame baskets, nailing two free throws to hand the Tech Centrale the title.

“Para sa akin walang pressure. Game winner, lakasan ng loob,” said Andrada.

Pioneer beat TNT, 21-14, in the battle for third place.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph