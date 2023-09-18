News you need to know: Who went where in the PBA Draft

Terrafirma picks Holt anyway

PHOTO: Patrick Romero



AFTER declaring it was not picking Stephen Holt, Terrafirma went on to make the 31-year-old guard the PBA Season 48 top pick.

The Dyip, picking first for fourth time in the last five years, was looking to take a young big man, according to coach Johnedel Cardel.

But they picked Holt anyway, adding the 31-year-old guard who played in the NBA Development League eight years ago to its squad.

No. 2

AFTER a short stint with the Seoul Thunders in the Korean Basketball League, Christian David is finally set to enter the PBA.

The 6-foot-6 guard out of NCAA Division I Butler, as expected, picked second overall by Blackwater.

Injured high picks

PHOTO: UAAP

RAIN or Shine is gambling on Luis Villegas, taking the former UE Red Warrior at No. 3.

Villegas is still recovering from an ACL tear sustained during practice with TNT 3x3.

But the Elasto Painters will also have a new big man ready for action, using their No. 4 pick to take Keith Datu of PBA 3x3 team Wilcon.

Also taking a chance on an injured player is NorthPort, which had the No. 5 pick and took Zavier Lucero, the former UP Maroons star who is also recovering from a torn ACL.

Others in Top 10

Ken Tuffin ended up No. 6 with Phoenix, NLEX picked Richard Rodger at No. 7, Meralco took Brandon Bates at No. 8, Converge used the No. 9 and 10 picks to take Schonny Winston and BJ Andrade, Northport drafted Cade Flores No. 11 and Taylor Miller was named No. 12 pick by Terrafirma.

Fan favorites

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

TOUTED as a potential early pick, Ricci Rivero wound up No. 17 and is expected to suit up with Phoenix.

Twice UAAP champion — with La Salle then University of the Philippines — Rivero played for Blackwater in the PBA 3x3.

Online star Kyt Jimenez, meanwhile, gets his chance to make it to the PBA after getting taken 76th overall by San Miguel Beer.

