News you need to know: UAAP upsets, Gilas update and more

FEU beats La Salle, NU downs Ateneo

La Salle falls to FEU and slips to joint sixth. PHOTO: UAAP

FAR Eastern University made it four straight victories, beating shorthanded La Salle, 57-53, victory on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament at the MOA Arena.

Xyrus Torres had 12 points, while L-Jay Gonzales added 10 as the Tamaraws sustained the surge after losing their first five games.

The Tamaraws are now in joint fourth with University of the East, which defeated cellar-dwelling University of Sto. Tomas, 81-51.

National University ended a long run of futility against Ateneo, scoring a 78-74 win.

Jolo Manansala had 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs got a win over the Blue Eagles for the first time in six years.

League-leading University of the Philippines handily beat Adamson, 91-70.

Falcons injuries

Jerom Lastimosa sustains a foot injury. PHOTO: UAAP

ADAMSON is hoping Vince Magbuhos and Jerom Lastimosa’s injuries are not serous as they try to get back in contention.

Slipping to seventh with a 3-5 win-loss record after getting clobbered by the Maroons, the Falcons need the two back soon.

They next take on University of Sto. Tomas.

Magbuhos suffered an injured right knee when Malick Diouf accidentally fell on him late in the third quarter.

Lastimosa sprained his right foot when he stepped on JD Cagulangan's foot with a over five minutes left

Kiefer on Fiba fifth window

No new players have been added to the Gilas pool. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

KIEFER Ravena believes the Philippine team members will need little adjustment for the games in the fifth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

It will be two road games — against Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13 — and Ravena, one of four Japan B.League players in Gilas’ 20-man pool, says Gilas expects to score a sweep.

"The team's looking good and with the core players that played in the last window, konti na lang yung kailangan namin i-adjust in terms of knowing how to play with each other,” said Ravena.

No new player has been added to the pool, with Schonny Winston of La Salle only expected to be considered for the February window. Thirdy ravena, Dwight Ramos and Ray Parks are joining the team, along with Kai Sotto from the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.

The team leaves for Jordan this weekend.

