News you need to know: Tough start for Gilas, Kai update and more

Kai Sotto update

Kai Sotto is seeking other routes to the NBA.

KAI Sotto has moved to a new agency after a lull following the NBA Draft.

Left undrafted from the 2022 pool, Sotto is now with LA-based agency Wasserman.

Previously handled by Bell Sports, the 7-foot-3 Sotto is seeking other ways to the NBA after also missing out on the Summer League.

Joel Bell said after the draft that Sotto was set to rejoin Gilas Pilipinas, noting the disadvantages of the Summer League but the young Filipino pro said the agent “misspoke” and that he wanted a shot in those events.

The main event in Las Vegas is set to end on Sunday.

Among the stars handled by Wasserman are Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook.

Lebanon downs Gilas

The Philippines is off to a tough start. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

LEBANON took control early and held off a spirited Philippine fightback, scoring a 95-80 victory on Tuesday in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta.

Gilas Pilipinas cut a 22-point deficit to nine in the fourth, but Lebanon foiled the rally and eased to the opening victory in Group D.

Wael Arakji had 20 points and naturalized Lebanese Jonathan Arledge from the US scored 19.

The Philippines got 17 points from Korea league-bound SJ Belangel, while Japan B.League’s Ray Parks and UP Maroons star Carl Tamayo had 15 points each.

Gilas takes on India on Friday and New Zealand on Sunday.

Bolts, E-Painters win

Rain or Shine stays in contention for the quarterfinals. PHOTO: PBA Images

CHRIS Newsome scored 19 and Chris Banchero added 17 points as Meralco defeated Ginebra to get a win run going in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Cliff Hodge had 14 points and Bong Quinto chipped in 10 as the Bolts made it two straight victories for a 5-3 win-loss record.

Scottie Thompson scored 14 and John Pinto added 12 for GInebra, which suffered its second straight loss for a 6-3 record.

Rain or Shine dealt Blackwater its second consecutive defeat, 107-90.

Rey Nambatac scored 26 and rookie Gian Mamuyac had 20 points for the Elasto Painters, who notched their third win in nine games.

Brandon Rosser scored 19, while Ato Ular and Baser Amer added 13 each for Blackwater, which slipped to 5-3.

