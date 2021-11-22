News you need to know: TNT wins, Gab Banal update and more

TNT triumphs

Jeremiah Gray and Co. deliver for TNT. PHOTO: PBA Images

TNT Tropang Giga’s 3x3 crew gave the franchise a second title this season, winning the first leg of the PBA Lakas Ng Tatlo tournament on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Jeremiah Gray, Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon and Lervin Flores went unbeaten in the group phase and completed the romp with 21-18 victory over Meralco Bolts 3x3 in the title match of the two-day event.

Coached by Mau Belen, TNT Tropang Giga bagged P100,000.

The Meralco Bolts 3x3 crew of Joseph Sedurifa, Dexter Maiquez, Tonino Gonzaga and Alfred Batino bagged P50,000.

The victory came almost a month after TnT topped the PBA Philippine Cup, ending a six-year title drought.

Banal signs with TNT

Terms of Gab Banal's contract with TNT were not disclosed. PHOTO: PBA Images

GAB Banal has found a new home, signing with TNT Tropang Giga ahead of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

After declining a one-conference extension offer from Alaska, Banal moves to the reigning Philippine Cup champion.

TNT team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the deal but terms were not disclosed.

Nueva Ecija coach Charles Tiu said the team had a pending two-year offer for Banal to return to the MPBL starting this coming Invitational on Dec. 11 prior to him coming to terms with the Tropang Giga.

Meralco import change

PHOTO: AP

SHABAZZ Muhammad is out. Enter Tony Bishop.

Meralco is set to bring in Bishop for the PBA Governors' Cup after Muhammad pulled out due to family matters.

A 32-year-old journeyman, Bishop had stints in the NBA Development League, Germany, Puerto Rico, Denmark and Japan, among others.

"We wish Shabazz the best in dealing with his family matters, and we are looking forward to welcoming Tony Bishop as our import for this conference," says Meralco Bolts team manager Paolo Trillo.

