News you need to know: TNT, SMB win; PBA import updates and more

TNT evens record

RR Pogoy and the Tropang Giga are back to .500. PHOTO: PBA Images

TNT got back on track and evened its record to 2-2 with a 95-92 victory over Rain or Shine on Sunday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Rookie Mikey Williams scored 25 points for the Tropang Giga, who fought back from 15 points down early then wasted a double-digit lead late before holding off the Elasto Painters, who slipped to 2-2.

Roger Pogoy had 18 points and Poy Erram scored 15, while Aaron Fuller, brought in as McKenzie Moore was placed on the injury/reserve list, came up with 13 points and 10 rebounds

Jayson Castro and Ryan Reyes had 11 points each.

Henry Walker led Rain or Shine with 32 points, Javee Mocon scored 13, Jewel Ponferada had 12 points and Beau Belga added 11.

SMB stretches streak to three

Terrence Romeo and the Beermen improve to 3-2.

BRANDON Brown and Terrence Romeo showed the way as San Miguel Beer routed Terrafirma, 100-88, on Sunday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Brown had 23 points on 7 of 15 shooting, while making 10 rebounds and five assists as the Beermen made it three straight wins after starting the conference with two losses.

Romeo also had 23 points, shooting 9 for 16. CJ Perez scored 17, Vic Manuel had 14 points and June Mar Fajardo added 11.

Juami Tiongson had 21 points on 8 for 18 shooting, while Terrafirma import Antonio Hester had 19 points, also going 8 for 18. Terrafirma suffered its fourth loss in five games.

TNT import update

McKenzie Moore remains on reserve for TNT. PHOTO: PBA Images

WHILE TNT has made it back on track, it remains uncertain which import will be fielded for the remainder of the conference.

Returning PBA import Aaron Fuller posted a double-double in his first game with the Tropang Giga, who defeated Rain or Shine to get back to .500 for the conference.

But McKenzie Moore, on the injured/reserve list, remains an option according to TNT coach Chot Reyes.

“Right now, we have both guys,” said Reyes.

Andray Blatche in the PBA?

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Will Gilas star Andray Blatche suit up in the PBA? PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

SEVERAL teams are trying to find reinforcements, and Andray Blatche just expressed his desire to play in the PBA.

Will he be able to see action the Governors’ Cup?

The former Gilas Pilipinas member, replying to a Twitter video post by the PBA posted during one of its games, wrote "I wanna come play."

It won’t be easy, however, and likely not this conference.

For one, naturalized players are still considered imports in the PBA, just like in the case of Marcus Douthit during his time as Air21 and Blackwater reinforcement in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

Blatche also stands 6-foot-11 and the only chance he could play in the PBA is if it implements an unlimited height limit in the import-flavored conference.

