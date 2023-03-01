News you need to know: TNT, San Miguel gear up for EASL and more

TNT, San Miguel see action in Japan

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

TNT sees action a day after arriving in Japan, battling Utsunomiya Brex on Wednesday in the East Asia Super League Champions Week in Utsonomiya.

For this tournament, the Tropang Giga have taken back Jalen Hudson and will also have Daniel Ochefu.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who was tapped in February to replace Hudson in TNT’s PBA Governors’ Cup stint, was unable to secure a Japanese visa.

San Miguel takes on the Ryukyu Golden Kings, led by Allen Durham and which has Carl Tamayo on its Japan B.League lineup, on Thursday.

The Beermen have Cameron Clark and Jessie Govan as imports.

Rain or Shine has a new import

PHOTO: ABL Basketball

RAIN or Shine looks to boost its bid for a quarterfinal spot in the PBA Governors’ Cup, and pressure is on for new import Jordan Tolbert.

The Elasto Painters had to bring in a new import after Greg Smith pulled a hamstring in a loss to NLEX on Saturday.

Tolbert arrived on Monday and was able to join practice on Tuesday before the game on Wednesday against Phoenix.

Rain or Shine is in joint ninth with Northport at 2-6.

Volleyball results

PHOTO: Patrick Romero



CREAMLINE stayed on top of the PVL All-Filipino standings with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 win over Army-Black Mamba on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cool Smashers notched their fifth victory in six matches to close in on a semifinal spot as Army, in the bottom of the nine-team tournament and winless in five matches, is out of the playoff race.

PLDT, meanwhile, moved to a share of second spot with F2 after a 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 25-15 victory over Akari.

It was the fourth straight win after an opening loss for the High Speed Hitters, while Power Chargers slid to 1-4.