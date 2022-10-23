News you need to know: Gilas update; TNT, Rain or Shine win and more

Will Kai Sotto rejoin Gilas next month?

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

WITH June Mar Fajardo out with an injury, Gilas Pilipinas hopes to bring back Kai Sotto for the Fiba Basketball World Cup Qualifiers next month.

The San Miguel Beer big man, a six-time PBA MVP who has twice suited up for the Philippines in the world basketball championship, Fajardo suffered a throat injury in a Commissioner’s Cup game against Rain or Shine.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Sotto, meanwhile, is playing for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia’s NBL and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is hoping bring in the young Filipino center for the fifth window of the qualifiers.

Watch Now

The Philippines is allotted a slot in the world meet as one of the hosts but is using the qualifiers to identify the team members for the tournament set to start on Aug. 25, 2023.

Gilas takes on Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13.

Other bigs in the Gilas pool are Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra, Poy Erram of TNT and naturalized Filipino citizen Ange Kouame from the Ivory Coast.

Big win for RoS, double blow for Meralco

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

RAIN or Shine got a huge victory, while Meralco suffered a double blow as Aaron Black was brought to hospital for treatment after getting hit by Rey Nambatac on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Elasto Painters scored a 113-96 victory as Steve Taylor came up with 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Gian Mamuyac and Mike Nieto added 21 points each.

Black was stretchered off the Philsports Arena after after being hit by Nambatac on the bridge of the nose.

Rain or Shine notched its third win in six games, moving into joint sixth with Northport.

Johnny O’Bryant came up with 30 points to lead all scorers but Meralco’s struggles continued, suffering its fourth straight loss for a 1-5 record, in 12th spot in the 13-team tournament, above only winless Terrafirma.

Tropang Giga bounce back

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

TNT got back on track in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with a 108-98 victory over Blackwater.

Cameron Oliver had 38 points on 15 of 24 shooting, while also pulling down 10 rebounds as the Tropang Giga bounced back from a loss to NLEX.

Mikey Williams added 28 points, shooting 11 for 22, as TNT recorded its third win in five games for joint third with NLEX and Converge.

Blackwater absorbed its fourth loss in seven games, slipping to 10th spot.

Cameron Krutwig had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Bossing.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.