News you need to know: TNT, Phoenix rise; UAAP results and more

TNT downs Northport

Roger Pogoy and the Tropang Giga on track. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

TNT bounced back from a disappointing conference opener, beating Northport, 117-93, on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Roger Pogoy had 32 points on 12 of 14 shooting, while Cameron Oliver scored 20 for the Tropang Giga, who took control in the second period and led by as many as 33 points. TNT lost by two on Wednesday against Magnolia.

TNT was without Jayson Castro, still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the Philippine Cup Finals where the Tropang Giga bowed to the San Miguel Beermen.

Arvin Tolentino led Northport with 19 points, while Prince Ibeh came up with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Batang Pier slipped to 2-2.

Phoenix nails first win

Tyler Tio and the Fuel Masters improve to 1-3. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

ROOKIE Tyler Tio showed the way as Phoenix defeated NLEX, 111-97, on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The 24-year-old Tio shot 9 for 17, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc, as the Fuel Masters got one on the win column after three losses.

Javee Mocon also came up huge with 23 points as import Kaleb Wesson delivered 22 points, 21 rebounds, and seven assists for Phoenix.

NLEX slipped to 1-2, with coach Frankie Lim absorbing a loss in his return to the PBA. Adonis Tierra called the shots for the Road Warriors in the first two games.

Earl Clark led all scorers, delivering 36 points for NLEX, while making 20 rebounds and eight assists. Don Trollano added 18 points for the Road Warriors.

Maroons go 3-0

The Maroons continue the fine play. PHOTO: UAAP

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines took control early and held off Far Eastern University, 73-67, on Saturday in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

Terrence Fortea scored 17 and Carl Tamayo added 16 for the Maroons, who led 20-6 on the way to their third win in as many games.

Ximone Sandagon had 20 points and seven rebounds for FEU, winless in three games, its worst start since 2006.

Adamson scored its first win after two losses, beating University of the East, 74-61.

Joem Sabandal had 16 points for the Falcons.

Luis Villegas had 15 points for the Red Warriors, who were coming off a win over Far Eastern University.

