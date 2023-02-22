News you need to know: TNT injury update, EJ Obiena back problems and more

Obiena out injured

PHOTO: AP

EJ Obiena hit a snag after a fine start to the season, suffering a back injury that will keep him out for a while.

The Filipino Olympian had a back issue that was aggravated in a tournament in Germany, a big reason for his poor performance in the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in France.

Obiena got second place behind Armand Duplantis in Berlin but wound up in the bottom of a 10-man field in Lievin.

It is unclear when Obiena will return to action.

TNT injuries

TNT faces a backcourt problem ahead of the East Asia Super League Champions Week as Mikey Williams joined Roger Pogoy on the injury list.

Williams sustained an ankle injury on a landing spot foul by Marcio Lassiter in TNT’s win over San Miguel in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday. It is the same foot that was injured during the Philippine Cup Finals, also against SMB.

The EASL is set March 1 to 5 in Japan and the PBA All-Star Weekend is set March 9 to 12 in Iloilo.

Pogoy is out one to two weeks with a bone bruise in his right foot sustained in TNT’s game against Blackwater. He has missed TNT matches against Meralco and San Miguel and is out of the Gilas games against Lebanon and Jordan in the final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifying.

Beau Belga eyes treble

BEAU Belga seeks a third consecutive title in the Obstacle Challenge in the PBA All-Star Weekend.

Winner in 2018 in Batangas and a year later in Pangasinan, Belga will head a field that also has June Mar Fajardo and Christian Standhardinger.

A new Three-Point Shootout king will be crowned, with the field led by Paul Lee of Magnolia, Marcio Lassiter of San Miguel Beer and LA Tenorio of Barangay Ginebra. Peter June Simon won the last three-point shootout and has retired.

Jamie Malonzo of Ginebra, Tyrus Hill of Blackwater, David Murrell of Converge and Phoenix’s Chris Lalata battle it out for the Slam Dunk title.

Volleyball results

PLDT came up with a 25-13, 25-22, 27-25 win over erstwhile unbeaten Chery Tiggo in the PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at Philsports Arena.

The High Speed Hitters improved to 2-1 for joint fourth, while the Crossovers now hold a 3-1 record, same as the win-loss marks of Creamline and F2.

Akari notched its first victory, while keeping Army-Black Mamba winless, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25.

The Power Chargers are now at 1-3, joint seventh with Cignal, while the Lady Troopers are in the bottom at 0-3.