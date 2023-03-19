News you need to know: TNT in Thai 3x3 quarters, Rain or Shine rebuild and more

TNT gains quarterfnals in Thailand

TNT gears up for the round of eight in the 3x3 Thai Super League on Sunday.

The team of Ping Exciminiano, Gryan Mendoza, Adeshokan Odou, and Joseph Sedurifa (on loan from J&T) went 4-0 in pool play to advance.

TNT, coached by Mau Belen, beat Udon Wolves of Thailand, 20-19; Beefman Yokohama of Japan, 19-12; Chumphon Blue Crabs of Thailand, 21-9; and Luang Prabang of Laos, 21-11.

Rain or Shine rebuild

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



WHILE the rookie draft will be key to Rain or Shine’s rebuild, coach Yeng Guiao says he is open to trades.

The Elasto Painters, who reached the Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals but fell short of the playoffs in the Governors’ Cup, are confident of getting a boost through the draft with two early picks.

But Guiao sayd he will explore all options to assemble a roster that can compete against the league’s big teams.

“Not saying na merong specific people in the trading block but we will open ourselves to possibilities,” said Guiao.

Creamline, Petro Gazz win

PHOTO: Patrick Romero



CREAMLINE defeated F2 Logistics, 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, on Saturday to close in on a spot in the finals of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at PhilSports Arena.

Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao had 22 points each, while Jema Galanza scored 12 as the Cool Smashers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three semifinal series.

Petro Gazz downed PLDT, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18, in the opener of the other semifinal.

Jonah Sabete had 18 points on 14 attacks, three blocks and an ace for the Angels. MJ Phillips had 17 points while Remy Palma added 14.