News you need to know: TNT import situation and more

Tropang Giga situation



TNT has Quincy Miller in the East Asia Super League but has to look for a PBA stand in import elsewhere.

With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson down with a stomach bug, TNT needs a replacement reinforcement.

It can’t be Miller, ufortunately.

"Converge won't release me. I don't know why," said the 30-year-old from Chicago.

Miller said he is puzzled why the FiberXers won’t release him when the team already has an import in Tom Vodanovich.

The PBA Commissioner’s Cup opens on Sunday with the Tropang Giga taking on the Magnolia Hotshots.

Pinoys see action in Vietnam 3x3

THE TNT Triple Giga will vie for honors in the VPrime 3x3 International Cup set Nov. 4 to 5 at The Global City in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

The tournament is in collaboration with the GENfest Music Festival and will also feature Vietnamese and other foreign teams.

Also in the field is MCFASolver, who had a team in the recent PBA 3x3 leg.

The champion team will receive 50,000,000 VND (about P115,000).

NCAA roundup

LYCEUM gained a share of the NCAA Season 98 lead with an 86-82 victory over Mapua on Friday in San Juan.

Gyle Montano scored 18 as the Pirates notched their ninth win in 12 outings, same as the Cardinals’ record.

Letran saw its title bid quashed with a 69-82 loss to Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Champions for three straight years, the Knights bow out of the semis race with a 1-11 win-loss record and six elimination-round games left.

The Generals are running sixth with a 7-5 record.

