News you need to know: TNT gets win run going, Archers back on track and more

Back-to-back wins for TNT

TNT proved too much for a Rain or Shine squad missing its import as the Tropang Giga scored a 110-91 victory on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Cameron Oliver and four others scored in double figures for TNT, which led by as many as 27 en route to its second straight win after a loss in its conference opener.

Oliver had 21 points, Calvin Oftana and Roger Pogoy scored 15 each, while Jaydee Tungcab came up with 14 points as TNT got a win run going after getting past Northport. Jayson Castro delivered 10 points in his return from an injury sustained in the Philippine Cup Finals against San Miguel.

Steve Taylor is out due to health and safety protocols. Rey Nambatac had 20 points, while Andrei Caracut added 12 points for Rain or Shine, which slipped to 2-3.

Converge ends two-game skid

CONVERGE stopped a two-game losing streak in the Commissoner’s Cup with a 106-99 victory over Meralco on Saturday.

Maverick Ahanmisi came up with the big endgame baskets to save the day after the FiberXers allowed the Bolts to rally from a 22-point deficit.

Quincy Miller had 29 points and Ahanmisi finished with 21 as the FiberXers improved to 2-2.

Johnny O’Bryant came up with 27 points, while Aaron Black scored 18 for the Bolts, who absorbed their third loss in four games.

UAAP results

NATIONAL University too the provisional lead in the in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament at 4-1 with a 58-54 victory over Adamson University.

John Lloyd Clemente was the only Bulldog to score in double figures, delivering 14 points.

Cedrick Manzano had 12 points for Adamson, which absorbed its third loss in five games.

La Salle got back on track with an 87-70 victory as Far Eastern University remained winless.

Schonny Winston had 23 points and Kevin Quiambao added 16 as the Archers bounced back from a stunning loss to University of the East, improving to 3-2.

L-Jay Gonzales scored 16 for FEU, which recorded its worst start in the Final Four era at 0-5.

