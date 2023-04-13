Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: TNT evens series, injury updates and more

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero / Jerome Ascano

    TNT bounces back

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson TNT vs Ginebra Game 2

    MIKEY Williams knocked down five of TNT’s 15 triples in a 95-82 Game Two victory over Ginebra on Wednesday then tied the PBA Governors Cup Finals.

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 23 points on 9 of 19 shooting, pulled down 19 rebounds and was an assist shy of a triple-double.

    Williams finished with 21 points, going 8 for 21, while Roger Pogoy had 17 points on 7 of 17 shooting.

    Christian Standhardinger led Ginebra, going 12 for 20 and finishing with 29 points, but Justin Brownlee had a tough night, scoring a conference-low 12 points on 3 of 16 shooting.

    Justin Chua faces lenghty layoff

    justin chua injury tnt vs ginebra pba finals

    JUSTIN Chua is out with an ACL injury.

    TNT scored a huge win without the backup big man, who sustained the knee injury in the Game One loss.

    Forward Kelly Williams has not seen action since the quarterfinals when he suffered a calf injury.

    Backup big man Dave Marcelo, meanwhile, has not been fielded since a brief appearance in TNT’s loss to Meralco in the elimination-round in March.

    Volleyball results

    Bella Belen NU vs Adamson

    BELLA Belen showed the way as National University defeated Adamson, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22, on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament in San Juan.

    NU took its seventh win in 10 matches, matching Adamson and University of Sto. Tomas, with Belen scoring 20 points on 18 attacks and two blocks.

    Ateneo defeated University of the Philippines, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22.

    Lyann de Guzman scored eight points as the Blue Eagles notched their fourth win in 10 matches for sixth spot. The Lady Maroons are in seventh with a 1-9 record.

