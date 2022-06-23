News you need to know: Tim Cone to Heat, Ginebra back on track and more

Tim Cone joins Heat

Ginebra will be without coach Tim Cone for several games. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

TIM Cone is set to join the Miami Heat summer league staff but made clear he is not pursuing a job in the NBA.

The PBA’s winningest coach will be part of the Heat coaching staff under Malik Allen in the NBA Summer League from July 7 to 18.

Continue reading below ↓

Cone is set to leave for the US on July 28 and will miss several Barangay Ginebra games.

“First of all, if I ever went to the NBA, it will be at the bottom, and then you work your way up. I’m not just going to walk in and be a star coach or first assistant or whatever. You have to work your way up. And when you have to work your way up, there are young guys like Jimmy Alapag.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I don’t have enough time to do that,” said Cone.

Ginebra back on track

Japeth Aguilar and the Gin Kings bounce back. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

JAPETH Aguilar showed the way as Ginebra fought back from 19 points down to beat NLEX, 83-75, on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the MOA Arena.

Aguilar had 20 points and seven rebounds, Arvin Tolentino added 17 points, while Scottie Thompson had 15 points and eight boards.

Christian Standhardinger had 10 points and nine rebounds, while LA Tenorio came up with 10 points and eight assists as the Gin Kings bounced back from a loss to Magnolia, improving its win-loss record to 3-1.

Kevin Alas had 16 points and four assists off the bench. Calvin Oftana was the only NLEX starter to finish in double figures, scoring 15 and pulling down 12 rebounds.

The Road Warriors slipped to 2-2.

Jeron Teng injury

Maverick Ahanmisi and the FiberXers stop the bleeding. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

CONVERGE got a big win even as Jeron Teng sat out due to a hip injury.

Maverick Ahanmisi starred as the FiberXers defeated Terrafirma, 97-84.

Ahanmisi scored 14 of his 17 points in the final period, while Mike DiGregorio scored had 19 points as Converge ended a two-game slide for a 2-3record.

Teng suffered the injury during the game against Magnolia on June 10, according to coach Jeff Cariaso.

Kevin Racal missed Wednesday's game due to a sprained ankle.

Joseph Gabayni scored 18 for Terrafirma, winless in four games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.