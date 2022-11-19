News you need to know: Tim Cone reaches 1K wins, Dyip halt skid and more

Tim Cone notches 1,000th win

PHOTO: jerome ascano

COACH Tim Cone reached the 1,000-win milestone as Ginebra made it four straight victories with a 98-84 rout of over Blackwater on Friday in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum,

Justin Brownlee scored 17, Scottie Thompson added 16 and rookie Jeremiah Gray had a career-high 15 points as the Gin Kings notched their sixth win in eight games for fourth spot.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Magnolia leads with an 8-1 win-loss record followed by Bay Area (8-2) and Converge (8-2).

Blackwater suffered its fifth straight loss for a 3-8 record for 12th in the 13-team tournament.

Watch Now

Terrafirma ends skid

PHOTO: jerome ascano

LESTER Prosper had a career-high 50 points as Terrafirma ended its losing streak at 25 with a 124-114 overtime victory over NLEX on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Dyip, who went winless in the Philippine Cup and last scored a victory in the Season 46 Governors’ Cup, remained in the bottom of the standings with a 1-9 record.

NLEX absorbed its fifth straight loss for a 3-7 card, 11th in the 13-team tournament.

Earl Clark had 45 points and 18 rebounds for NLEX.

NCAA suspends more refs

PHOTO: pba images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

THREE NCAA referees have been suspended, while the one-game ban on San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya has been rescinded.

Macaraya was ejected from the Stags’ game against College of St. Benilde after asking for a coach’s challenge. The Blazers won, 83-78, dashing the Stags’ semifinal bid.

"It was seen that the referee erred by not taking the initiative to review the contested play for a possible act of violence and he should have exercised full restraint and just called a technical foul instead of a disqualifying foul on Coach Macaraya," the league’s basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante said in a statement.

Fiba international referee Ricor Buaron, and national referees Roldan Dionson and Karlo Vergara officiated the game.

"The game officials are now suspended until further notice for poor judgment and failure to exercise full restraint."