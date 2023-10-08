News you need to know: Tim Cone's plans with Gilas and more

Tim Cone’s plans

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

WILL Asiad champion coach Tim Cone stay on as chief tactician of the Philippine men’s basketball team?

The 65-year-old Cone, the winningest coach in the PBA and now winning coach in the Asiad, said his immediate plan is to rejoin Ginebra and prepare for the new season.

The Philippines has Fiba Asia Cup qualifying starting in February 2024.

"To be honest with you, I'm not thinking that far forward," said Cone, who led Gilas Pilipinas to the Asian Games gold, the country’s first in 61 years in the continental competition.

Cone was thrust into the head coaching job when Chot Reyes stepped down after Gilas’ rocky run to 24th place in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Gilas plays in Group B against New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong in the Fiba Asia qualifiers

"I'm just thinking about getting back to Ginebra. That's my baby," Cone added about his PBA champion team. "That's my focus right now."

Carlos Yulo falls just short

PHOTO: World Gymnastics Championships 2022

OLYMPIAN Carlos Yulo wound up fourth in the floor exercise in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Saturday in Antwerp, Belgium.

Yulo got 14.500 points in the floor exercise final, just short of a podium spot as Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan scored 14.600 for the bronze.

The 23-year-old Yulo secured a spot in the Paris Olympics by qualifying for the final in the floor exercise in Antwerp.

Arwind back in action

PHOTO: MPBL

ARWIND Santos started in his debut with Pampanga in the MPBL, helping the Giant Lanterns to an 82-70 victory over Marikina in the opener of the quarterfinals on Saturday in San Fernando.

The 42-year-old former PBA MVP had four points and six rebounds in 13 minutes of action in the opener of the best-of-three series.

Archie Concepcion led Pampanga with 26 points while Justin Baltazar grabbed 21 rebounds.

