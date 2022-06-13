News you need to know: Tight wins for Ginebra,TNT and more

Tough start for Ginebra

Japeth Aguilar saves the day for Ginebra. PHOTO: PBA IMages

GINEBRA survived a tough opening match in the PBA Philippine Cup, squeaking past Blackwater, 85-82, on Sunday in Antipolo.

Japeth Aguilar came up with 15 points, including the go ahead basket as the Gin Kings avoided disaster in its Season 47 debut.

Ginebra built a comfortable margin early but allowed Blackwater to take control and lead by as many as 10 in the third frame.

Christian Standhardiger scored 21, Season 46 MVP Scottie Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, falling just an assist short of a triple double, as Ginebra erased a 10-point deficit and survived a see-saw endgame against a Blackwater squad looking to slay another league giant.

Rey Suerte scored 15 and Joshua Torralba added 14 for the Bossing, which slipped to 1-1 after an opening win over defending champion TNT Tropang Giga.

TNT back on track

Defending champion TNT overcomes league newcomer Converge. PHOTO: PBA Images

TNT eked out an 86-83 win over Converge to get back on track in its title-retention bid in the PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday in Antipolo.

Jayson Castro came up with the go-ahead floater after RK Ilagan, who just put the FiberXers ahead by a hair with a jumper, clanked two shots from the stripe.

The 35-year-old Castro finished with 17 point as the Tropang Giga bounced back after a loss to Blackwater.

Troy Rosario had 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Glenn Khobuntin scored 15 for TNT.

Converge got 17 points from Mike Tolomia and 15 each from Kevin Racal and Maverick Ahanmisi.

The FiberXers slipped to 1-2.

‘Ironman’ LA Tenorio feted

LA Tenorio plays over 31 minutes in his 700th straight game in the PBA.

LA TENORIO was honored by the PBA for playing his 700th straight game.

The 37-year-old Tenorio received a plaque from league officials on Sunday in Antipolo at halftime of the game between Barangay Ginebra and Blackwater.

Picked fourth overall by San Miguel in the 2004 PBA Draft, Tenorio played over 31 minutes off the bench in the Gin Kings’ PBA Season 47 opener.

He scored five points and made four assists.

