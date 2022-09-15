News you need to know: Three-team trade, PBA imports update and more

TNT-Blackwater-NLEX trade

Blackwater makes deals with NLEX and TNT. PHOTO: PBA Images

TNT is letting go of veteran Troy Rosario and acquiring rising star Calvin Oftana in a six-player, three team trade.

Brandon Rosser, the top overall pick in the PBA Season 47 draft, is also part of the proposed trade as he and free agent Paul Desiderio move from Blackwater to NLEX.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Rosario, who has been with TNT for almost seven years, is set to be moved to the Bossing.

Raul Soyud will end up with TNT, while Gab Banal is being transferred to Blackwater.

Rain or Shine import switch

Change of plans for Rain or Shine. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Watch Now

COACH Yeng Guiao has made a roster adjustment for Rain or Shine ahead of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Elasto Painters, who had tapped 6-foot-10 Daniel Ochefu before Guiao returned, is now bringing in 6-foot-9 Steve Taylor.

The 29-year-old American is a well-travelled player, seeing action in leagues in Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Australia National Basketball League and the Balkan League.

The Elasto Painters face Guiao’s former team NLEX in its opening game on Sept. 23.

Letran, Lyceum win

Letran survives a first-day fright. PHOTO: NCAA / GMA

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

KURT Reyson scored 31 points as Letran held off JRU, 101-97, on Wednesday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in San Juan.

King Caralipio had 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Brent Paraiso added 13 points as the three-peat seeking Knights avoided a loss in their opening game.

John Amores led JRU with 19 points, while Agem Miranda scored 18.

Lyceum stunned Mapua, 76-67, bouncing back from an opening loss.

Ato Barba had 16 points, while Mac Guadana added 13 for the Pirates.

Paolo Hernandez scored 16 while Warren Bonifacio had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Mapua, which slipped to 1-1.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.