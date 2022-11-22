News you need to know: Terrence Romeo, SMB import update and more

Terrence Romeo activated

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

SAN Miguel could get a big boost in the final stretch of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, with Terrence Romeo finally getting activated.

Romeo has not played since the Season 46 Governors’ Cup due to a back injury. His return remains uncertain, however, according to team manager Gee Abanilla.

“Activated na siya but it is up to him kung kailan siya lalaro,” said Abanilla.

San Miguel, which is also waiting for the return of June Mar Fajardo from a throat injury, is in join seventh with Meralco at 4-5.

The Beermen next take on Terrafirma, TNT and Meralco in the elimination round.

Bishop, Stone vs Howard

CHRIS Gavina’s team Taichung Suns defeated the Dwight Howard-led Taoyuan Leopards, 103-94, in the T1 League in Taiwan.

Howard had 23 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds, big numbers but far from the previous output of 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks in a 120-115 win over New Taipei CTBC DEA in his debut game.

The Suns are led by former PBA imports Tony Bishop and Diamond Stone

SMB’s likely next import

SAN Miguel’s likely next import is already in the Philippines.

Marcus Weathers, who trained at the Pro Skills Sports Academy in California, which is owned by La Salle guard Schonny Winston’s father Laurian Watkins, is expected to suit up for the Beermen in the Governors’ Cup.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound forward went undrafted from the 2022 NBA rookie pool. He got invited to work out with the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 25-year old Weathers said the Beermen first made contact with his agent last September.