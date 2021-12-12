News you need to know: Terrafirma, Phoenix win; Animam update and more

Dyip get going

Alex Cabagnot posts a double-double for Terrafirma. PHOTO: PBA Images



ANTONIO Hester scored 40 points as Terrafirma edged Rain or Shine, 112-106, in overtime on Saturday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Hester finished with 11 rebounds, while Alex Cabagnot also had a double-double of 15 points and 11 assists as the Dyip notched their first win of the conference.

Juami Tiongson added 16 points while Aldrech Ramos came up with 12 points and seven rebounds as Terrafirma improved to 1-1.

Henry Walker and Rey Nambatac had 25 points each for Rain or Shine, also at 1-1.

Javee Mocon added 17 points for the Elasto Painters.

Phoenix goes 2-0

Phoenix is off to a strong start. PHOTO: PBA Images

PHOENIX handily defeated Blackwater, 110-99, on Saturday for its second straight win in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Chris Banchero had 23 points and Paul Harris added 19 points and 16 rebounds

Sean Manganti scored 17 points while Simon Camacho had 10 points for the Fuel Masters.

Blackwater has now lost 21 straight games, dating to the 2020 Philippine Cup.

Jaylen Bond led Blackwater with 18 points and 15 rebounds, Richard Escoto had 16 points and rookie Joshua Torralba scored 14.

WNBA Draft next for Jack Animam?

Jack Animam parts ways with her Serbian team. PHOTO: Radnicki Kragujevac

JACK Animam is bidding Radnicki Kragujevac goodbye.

The Filipina import was given a sendoff by her Serbian squad as she heads to the US.

Animam missed the team's last two games due to an apparent left knee injury.

"Thanks to her for everything that she has done in her short time. She was one of the most important players in the senior team," the team wrote in an Instagram post.

The 23-year-old Animam averaged 20.0 points and 14.3 rebounds in eight games in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

Although there's no official word on her health status, the team has hinted on the injury as the primary reason for the departure. "We wish her a speedy recovery. As Jack said in the end, 'No goodbyes, but just see you.'"

Animam indicated in past interviews that she is looking to join next year's WNBA Draft.

