News you need to know: Terrafirma injury woes, PBA roundup and more

Terrafirma woes pile up

PHOTO: PBA Images

TERRAFIRMA is hoping injuries sustained by three players in a Saturday game are nothing serious.

Isaac Go is set to undergo tests after hurting his leg in the Dyip’s 86-100 loss to NorthPort in the PBA Philippine Cup in Antipolo.

Go got injured in the first quarter and was on the bench for the rest of the match.

Eric Camson also did no return to the game after hurting his hip early.

Ed Daquioag was carted off after what team officials suspect is a severe ankle sprain on an awkward landing in the third quarter.

The Dyip now face a tough climb at 0-2.

Northport takes share of lead

PHOTO: PBA Images

ROBERT Bolick and Jamie Malonzo gave Northport a share of the early lead in the Philippine Cup with a 100-86 victory over Terrafirma.

Bolick had 26 points and 10 assists, falling just two rebounds short of a triple-double, while Jamie Malonzo had 19 points and 16 boards as Terrafirma improved to 2-0, joining San Miguel on top of the Philippine Cup table.

Juami Tiongson and Joshua Munzon scored 24 each, while Aldrech Ramos added 10 for Terrafirma, winless in two games.

Bolts off to fine start

PHOTO: PBA Images

CHRIS Newsome scored 21 points and Aaron Black added 19 as Meralco downed Phoenix, 109-98, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday in Antipolo.

Reynel Hugnatan added 17 points for Meralco, which erased a16-point deficit to win its opener in Season 47.

Jason Perkins scored 28 on 9 for 14 shooting, while Matthew Wright shot 7 for 21 and wound up with 16 points for Phoenix, winless in two games.

