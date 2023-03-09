News you need to know: Tenorio goes under the knife and more

Tenorio undergoes surgery

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

LA TENORIO is determined to get back in action soon that he is not closing the door on a return before the end of the season.

The Ginebra guard underwent surgery for aggravated sports hernia, with an estimated recovery period of four to six weeks.

“I’m just taking my time. Hindi pa rin sure. Tingnan pa rin natin yung timetable. Ayoko pa ring magsalita na out. So we’ll see,” said Tenorio.

The 38-year-old Tenorio has missed the last four games after playing a PBA record of 744 consecutive matches.

Ginebra twice-to-beat

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

JUSTIN Brownlee scores 38 on 15 of 23 shooting as Ginebra downed Terrafirma, 109-104, on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup in Antipolo.

Christian Standhardinger went 11 for 19 and wound up with 23 points as the Gin Kings notched their eighth win in 10 games, securing a place in the top four for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

The Gin Kings moved to second behind idle TNT (8-1) and ahead of San Miguel (7-2).

Terrafirma exits the tournament with a 2-9 win-loss record.

Abueva in 5K-point club

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

CALVIN Abueva reached 5,000 career points, scoring 27 on 10 of 21 shooting as Magnolia defeated Blackwater, 110-95, on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Magnolia notched its seventh win in 11 outings, joint fifth with Meralco in the standings but still in contention for a top four spot and a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

League-leading TNT and San Miguel have two games to play, while Ginebra and NLEX (7-3) have one left in the elimination-round.

Watch Now

Blackwater finishes in the bottom of the 12-team standings at 1-10.

No Jamie Malonzo in dunk contenst

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

JAMIE Malonzo pulled out of the Dunk Contest in the PBA All-Star Weekend in Iloilo due to a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old forward, a member of the Philippine team that played in the final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, said he needs the rest, although he vowed to play in the All-Star Game.

The contest is down to four players — Tyrus Hill of Blackwater, David Murrell of Converge, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser of NLEX and Phoenix’s Chris Lalata.