News you need to know: Tenorio done for season, Ginebra downs Meralco and more

Tenorio to undergo surgery

LA Tenorio’s season and his ‘Ironman run’ in the PBA has come to an end.

The Ginebra team captain is out of the PBA Governors’ Cup due to a groin injury and his streak of consecutive appearances in the country’s top pro league ends at 744 games.

He missed a game for the first time in 17 years in the PBA as Ginebra took on Meralco on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Tenorio will undergo surgery and could be four to six weeks. The season ends by late April or early May.

Ginebra nips Meralco

PHOTO: PBA Images



CHRISTIAN Standhardinger scored 31 points on 13 of 18 shooting as Ginebra rallied past Meralco, 112-107, on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee went 10 for 17 and finished with 29 points, while Jamie Malonzo scored 16 on 7 of 12 shooting as the Gin Kings notched their fifth win in seven games to move to third spot behind TNT (8-1) and San Miguel (7-2).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

KJ McDaniels had 28 points, shooting 12 for 21, for Meralco, which slid to 4-4- for sixth spot.

Allein Maliksi added 23 for the Bolts.

Phoenix edges underpowered Rain or Shine

RR Garcia and Encho Serrano scores 17 points each as Phoenix scored a 114-106 win over an all-Filipino Rain or Shine squad.

The Fuel Masters did just enough to take the win over the underpowered Elasto Painters, whose new import Jordan Tolbert turned out to be an eighth of an inch above the Governors’ Cup height limit of 6 feet and 6 inches.

Phoenix scored its fourth win in nine games for eighth spot.

Santi Santillan and Norbert Torres scored 14 each for the Elasto Painters, who even led early in the game but could not sustain the drive and suffered their third straight loss for 11th spot at 2-7.

Utsonomiya routs TNT in EASL

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

HOME team Utsonomiya held TNT to eight points in the second period and cruised to a 99-66 victory on Wednesday in the East Asia Super League Champions’ Week in Japan.

Watch Now

Josh Scott scored 24 on 11 of 13 shooting, while Grant Jerrett shot 7 for 12 and finished with 20 points for thew Brex.

Jalen Hudson came up with 28 points on 7 of 19 shooting, while TNT’s other import Daniel Ochefu could only deliver nine points, going 3 for 7. Calvin Oftana led the Tropang Giga locals with eight points.

TNT plays its next group stage game against the Seoul SK Knights on Friday.