News you need to know: Tankoua, PBA, Gilas updates and more

Tab did not resign — MVP

Manny Pangilinan stressed that Gilas had roster problems regardless who is in the coaching staff. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MANNY V. Pangilinan clarified that Tab Baldwin did not resign as Gilas Pilipinas coach but stepped aside.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus also came to the defense of reinstated head coach Chot Reyes as he stressed that the team faced roster issues well ahead of the coaching change.

Several players are seeing action abroad, while a number of team members’ contracts have expired and are moving to the PBA.

"We have that problem regardless of who the coach will be,” said Pangilinan.

Reyes needs to assemble a team for the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers this month at the Araneta Coliseum.

Gilas will be reinforced by TNT, which Reyes last year led to the Philippine Cup title in his first conference back as head coach in the PBA.

Big task for Tankoua in the big league

Donald Tankoua is Phoenix 's backup import.

PHOENIX has tapped Donald Tankoua as a practice player and could see action as import in the PBA Governors Cup.

Fuel Masters import Paul Harris continues to recuperate from the hamstring injury he suffered during the Christmas Day game against NLEX.

Despite the long break, Harris’ injury appeared to be slow in healing, prompting Phoenix management to look for a temporary replacement.

Tankoua, the 6-foot-6 Cameroonian import who won three NCAA titles with San Beda, has been training with the Fuel Masters for the past three weeks.

The PBA Governors’ Cup is expected to resume on Feb. 11.

Alaska signs Faundo

Free agent Bryan Faundo joins the Aces.

BRYAN FAUNDO has signed with Alaska for the remainder of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Adding manpower to its frontcourt after the departure of Rodney Brondial, signed by San Miguel Beer in free agency, Alaska got the 37-year-old forward-center for the rest of the season.

Coach Jeff Cariaso confirmed the signing of the 37-year-old free agent.

“Bryan Faundo signed with us until the end of the conference,” said the Alaska coach.

The Aces are also still negotiating with Allyn Bulanadi, the Aces’ selection in the special round of the 2019 PBA Draft, whose contract with Gilas Pilipinas has expired.

