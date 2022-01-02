Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Stanley Pringle injury, PBA update and more

    by spin.ph staff
    16 hours ago
    Stanley Pringle is out for the remainder of the season; The PBA prepares for adjustments under Alert Level 3.

    Pringle done for season

    Stanley Pringle watches the Ginebra-Phoenix game from courtside.Stanley Pringle is out up to six months

    STANLEY Pringle will not see action anymore this conference, undergoing surgery for a knee injury.

    The 34-year-old Pringle suffered a left meniscus injury during practice before Barangay Ginebra's second game of the Governors’ Cup.

    "He will be out for three to six months - six weeks of non-weight bearing therapy and six weeks of weight-bearing therapy," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

    Pringle played in Ginebra’s opening game against Alaska, scoring sevenin the victory

    PBA prepares for Alert Level 3

    Willie MarcialCommissioner Willie Marcial says the PBA is studying all scenarios as NCR returns to Alert Level 3.

    WITH Metro Manila entering Alert Level 3 again because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the PBA is preparing for the adjustment in operations, including closing the venue doors again to fans.

    A bubble setup has also been discussed as the PBA studies all possibilities, according to league commissioner Willie Marcial.

    The PBA opened the venues to limited spectators in mid-December. The 16,500-seat Araneta Coliseum had 4,843 fans for the Christmas Day event featuring NLEX against Phoenix and Ginebra opposite Magnolia.

    “Pinag-uusapan nga namin ng mga Board na puwede tayong mawalang ng fans kahit saang venue,” Marcial said.

    “Paano kung mag-bubble? Kanya-kanyang hotel ulit. Pinag-uusapan na namin. So halos lahat tinitingnan na natin ang scenario,” said the commissioner.

