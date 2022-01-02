News you need to know: Stanley Pringle injury, PBA update and more

Pringle done for season

Stanley Pringle is out up to six months PHOTO: PBA Images

STANLEY Pringle will not see action anymore this conference, undergoing surgery for a knee injury.

The 34-year-old Pringle suffered a left meniscus injury during practice before Barangay Ginebra's second game of the Governors’ Cup.

"He will be out for three to six months - six weeks of non-weight bearing therapy and six weeks of weight-bearing therapy," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Pringle played in Ginebra’s opening game against Alaska, scoring sevenin the victory

PBA prepares for Alert Level 3

Commissioner Willie Marcial says the PBA is studying all scenarios as NCR returns to Alert Level 3. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

WITH Metro Manila entering Alert Level 3 again because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the PBA is preparing for the adjustment in operations, including closing the venue doors again to fans.

A bubble setup has also been discussed as the PBA studies all possibilities, according to league commissioner Willie Marcial.

The PBA opened the venues to limited spectators in mid-December. The 16,500-seat Araneta Coliseum had 4,843 fans for the Christmas Day event featuring NLEX against Phoenix and Ginebra opposite Magnolia.

“Pinag-uusapan nga namin ng mga Board na puwede tayong mawalang ng fans kahit saang venue,” Marcial said.

“Paano kung mag-bubble? Kanya-kanyang hotel ulit. Pinag-uusapan na namin. So halos lahat tinitingnan na natin ang scenario,” said the commissioner.

