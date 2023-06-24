News you need to know: Kai set for Summer League, PBA roundup and more

Kai Sotto set for NBA Summer League

KAI Sotto is set to suit up for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.

The 21-year-old Sotto was invited by the team, Tony Ronzone of Wasserman Sports told SPIN.ph, for the Summer League set July 7 to 17 in Las Vegas.

Ray Parks in 2015 played for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Magnolia rips NorthPort

JERRICK Ahanmisi scored 23 on 9 of 11 shooting off the bench as Magnolia overpowered NorthPort, 125-89, on Friday in the PBA on Tour at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Joseph Eriobu went 7 for 9 and delivered 16 points for Magnolia, which recorded its sixth win in as many games.

Arvin Tolentino had 19 points on 6 of 17 shooting for NorthPort, which slid to 3-3 in the exhibition series.

Art de la Cruz a free agent

ART de la Cruz prepares for the next step in his career after his contract with NorthPort expired at the end of Season 47.

De la Cruz underwent a season-ending hand surgery in February.

The 31-year-old forward is being linked to a NLEX, now coached by his college basketball mentor Frankie Lim at San Beda, although there are concerns over his health.

Phoenix stops the bleeding

REDEN Celda came off the bench to score 19 on 8 of 14 shooting as Phoenix defeated Terrafirma, 104-92, on Friday in the PBA on Tour in Pasig.

Chris Lalata went 4 for 17 and finished with 15 points as the Fuel Masters ended a three-game skid and improved to 3-3.

Javi Gomez de Liano shot 10 for 14, scoring 23 points for the Dyip, which slid to 3-4.