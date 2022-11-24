Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Nov 24
    Multisport

    News you need to know: SMB sustains rise, TNT skid continues and more

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    Back-to-back wins for Beermen

    Jericho Cruz

    SAN Miguel moved to sixth spot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with a 131-103 rout of Terrafirma on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

    June Mar Fajardo was solid in his return from throat injury, scoring 20 and falling a rebound short of a double-double, as the Beermen made it two straight wins for a 5-5 record. They beat Phoenix last week.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Jericho Cruz led San Miguel with 25 points, while Devon Scott had a triple double of 21 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists.

    Terrafirma, which ended a 25-game losing streak by beating NLEX last week, slid to 1-10.

    Watch Now

    Juami Tiongson had 28 points to lead the Dyip as import Lester Prosper was placed in health and safety protocols.

    TNT in danger of missing playoffs

    Chot Reyes

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MYLES Powell scored 37 points as Bay Area routed TNT, 140-108, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday.

    The Dragons are on top of the standings in the 13-team tournament with a 10-2 win-loss record and hold a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

    TNT, meanwhile, has slipped to 10th spot, in danger of missing the quarterfinals.

    New import Matt Mobley delivered as expected, scoring a game-high 38 points, but the Tropang Giga absorbed its seventh loss in 11 games. TNT only has one game left in the elimination round.

    Jayson Castro was earlier declared out for the season after suffering an ankle sprain in the game against Barangay Ginebra.

    UAAP roundup

    Michael Phillips La Salle NU

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    LA Salle made it three straight wins in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament, beating National University, 63-58, on Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

    The Archers are in joint fourth at 6-6 with Adamson, which scored a 75-70 win over Far Eastern University (4-9).

    League-leading University of the Philippines bounced back from a loss to La Salle with a 78-60 rout of cellar-dwelling University of Sto. Tomas.

    The Maroons improved to 11-2, while the Tigers are now 1-11.

    Ateneo won, 69-66, over University of the East in overtime. The Blue Eagles are in second with a 9-3 record, while the Red Warriors are tied for sixth with FEU at 4-9.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again