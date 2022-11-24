News you need to know: SMB sustains rise, TNT skid continues and more

Back-to-back wins for Beermen

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

SAN Miguel moved to sixth spot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with a 131-103 rout of Terrafirma on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

June Mar Fajardo was solid in his return from throat injury, scoring 20 and falling a rebound short of a double-double, as the Beermen made it two straight wins for a 5-5 record. They beat Phoenix last week.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jericho Cruz led San Miguel with 25 points, while Devon Scott had a triple double of 21 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Terrafirma, which ended a 25-game losing streak by beating NLEX last week, slid to 1-10.

Watch Now

Juami Tiongson had 28 points to lead the Dyip as import Lester Prosper was placed in health and safety protocols.

TNT in danger of missing playoffs

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MYLES Powell scored 37 points as Bay Area routed TNT, 140-108, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday.

The Dragons are on top of the standings in the 13-team tournament with a 10-2 win-loss record and hold a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

TNT, meanwhile, has slipped to 10th spot, in danger of missing the quarterfinals.

New import Matt Mobley delivered as expected, scoring a game-high 38 points, but the Tropang Giga absorbed its seventh loss in 11 games. TNT only has one game left in the elimination round.

Jayson Castro was earlier declared out for the season after suffering an ankle sprain in the game against Barangay Ginebra.

UAAP roundup

PHOTO: UAAP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

LA Salle made it three straight wins in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament, beating National University, 63-58, on Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

The Archers are in joint fourth at 6-6 with Adamson, which scored a 75-70 win over Far Eastern University (4-9).

League-leading University of the Philippines bounced back from a loss to La Salle with a 78-60 rout of cellar-dwelling University of Sto. Tomas.

The Maroons improved to 11-2, while the Tigers are now 1-11.

Ateneo won, 69-66, over University of the East in overtime. The Blue Eagles are in second with a 9-3 record, while the Red Warriors are tied for sixth with FEU at 4-9.